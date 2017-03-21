March 21 Dadi Early - Childhood Education Group Ltd:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 6.15 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 203 million in total

* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.2 for every one share

* To distribute stock dividend of 660,253 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5dUkCW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)