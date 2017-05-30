May 30 Daeduck Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won

* Says it will hold 17.7 percent stake(3.6 million shares) in target company after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rXqWS8

