CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
May 30 Daeduck Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
* Says it will hold 17.7 percent stake(3.6 million shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rXqWS8
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: