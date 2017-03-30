March 30 Daetwyler Holding AG:

* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division

* As a result of developing the new centre of expertise, Datwyler intends to no longer manage locally its various product, supplier, purchasing, e-commerce and marketing functions

* Around 90 jobs across four sites in Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Italy are expected to be affected by the changes

* Daetwyler Holding - among other things, planned severance scheme includes plans to provide employees affected with hands-on support as they look for new jobs. Datwyler expects to pay around 10 million Swiss francs ($10.04 million) in non-recurring costs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9959 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)