March 30 Daetwyler Holding AG:
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its
technical components division
* As a result of developing the new centre of expertise,
Datwyler intends to no longer manage locally its various
product, supplier, purchasing, e-commerce and marketing
functions
* Around 90 jobs across four sites in Sweden, Germany,
Switzerland and Italy are expected to be affected by the changes
* Daetwyler Holding - among other things, planned severance
scheme includes plans to provide employees affected with
hands-on support as they look for new jobs. Datwyler expects to
pay around 10 million Swiss francs ($10.04 million) in
non-recurring costs
($1 = 0.9959 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)