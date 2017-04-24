BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24Daheng New Epoch Technology Inc :
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.21 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
