May 31 Nikkei :

* Daiei is likely to log a small operating profit for the year ending February 2018, up from a 7.09 billion yen loss in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Daiei 's sales for the year ending February 2018 are seen roughly in line with last fiscal year's 299.4 billion yen - Nikkei