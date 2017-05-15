AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
May 15Daiken Medical Co Ltd
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation
* To raise 1 million yen in total through private placement and proceeds will be used to set up new foundation
* Says it will repurchase up to 1 million shares, representing 3.3 percent of outstanding
* Says share repurchase price up to 900 million yen in total, from June to March 31, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6GzNxq
