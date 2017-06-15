BRIEF-Naspers Ltd announces possible USD bond offering
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
June 15 Daikokuya Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
* Says two entities will cooperate on productive store management structure construction and efficiency of operation
* Says SPO Entertainment Inc will acquire all shares of Brand off Co.,Ltd, on condition that unit CITIC XINBANG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION LTD acquires 30 percent stake in SPO Entertainment Inc
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jHN9Um
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
* Says it will sign a syndicated loan contract for 3 billion yen, including three years term loan contract for 300 million yen and one year commitment line contract for 2.7 billion yen, with Resona Bank, Limited as agent, on June 27