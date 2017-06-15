June 15 Daikokuya Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August

* Says two entities will cooperate on productive store management structure construction and efficiency of operation

* Says SPO Entertainment Inc will acquire all shares of Brand off Co.,Ltd, on condition that unit CITIC XINBANG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION LTD acquires 30 percent stake in SPO Entertainment Inc

