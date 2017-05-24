May 24Daikokuya Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it signed a memorandum with CITIC XINBANG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION LTD. (CITIC), to enhance business and capital partnership

* Says CITIC will hold 30 percent stake in SBO, a wholly owned unit of the company

* Says its unit Daikokuya Global Holding will be a wholly owned unit of SBO through reverse stock split and cash payment

