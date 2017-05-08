BRIEF-JD.com 2017 anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 bln in transaction volume for first 18 days
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale
May 8 Daikokuya Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 6.4 million new shares at the price of 69 yen per share, or for 440.5 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual and an anonymous association
* Says subscription and payment date on May 24
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment, investment in China-based JV
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GuLzYG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* African Media Entertainment- controlling shareholder of Moneyweb have provided a written irrevocable undertaking that it will vote in favour of resolutions for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, June 19 Facebook Inc has received an in-principle approval to set up a domestic unit in Indonesia, said a senior government source from the Southeast Asian nation, home to the social networking giant's fourth-largest user base.