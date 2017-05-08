May 8 Daikokuya Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 6.4 million new shares at the price of 69 yen per share, or for 440.5 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual and an anonymous association

* Says subscription and payment date on May 24

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment, investment in China-based JV

