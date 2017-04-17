BRIEF-Trinseo to acquire API applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
April 17 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source bit.ly/2puaHgb
NEW DELHI, June 15 BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further 400 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) in their jointly owned KG D6 gas block off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes