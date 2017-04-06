BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
April 6 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* Appointment of CFO
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017
* CFO appointment follows September 2016 announcement of Stephen Daintith's resignation
* Adrian Perry, deputy finance director DMGT, will act as interim CFO in intervening period
Collier joins from Thomson Reuters, where he is currently CFO of Financial and Risk business
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million