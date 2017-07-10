FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Daimler to make electric Mercedes Sprinter in Duesseldorf
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 8:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Daimler to make electric Mercedes Sprinter in Duesseldorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Daimler AG

* Says Mercedes-Benz electric-drive Sprinter van will roll off production line in Duesseldorf, lead Sprinter plant worldwide

* At Duesseldorf plant around 300 million euros are being invested in production of next-generation Sprinter

* Hermes Germany will, as part of a strategic partnership, be deploying 1500 Mercedes-Benz electric Vans for its parcel deliveries in coming years - including vehicles from Sprinter model series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.