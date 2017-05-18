UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Final dividend up 2 percent to 16.3 penceper share
* Preliminary results
* FY adjusted profit before tax 1, 2 up 5% to £60.6m
* Cathedral City returns to volume growth in second half - strong momentum in 2017/18
* Frylight, clover and country life spreadable all grow volume and increase market share
* Demineralised whey production meets targeted levels of infant formula grade
* FY revenue at £416.6m down 1%
* FY net debt at £249.8m, +9%
* FY profit before tax at £40.3 million , down 11%
* In first nine months of financial year cheese retail prices fell or remained stable
* Since christmas, however, we have seen evidence of prices increasing on shelf
* Butter has been even more affected than cheese.
* Inevitably this has impacted margins in our butters, spreads & oils business.
* Managing volatility is a challenge for both us and food retailers, our principal customers.
* "during course of year we have increased price we pay farmers for milk by 38% to 30 pence per litre"
* FY adjusted profit before tax (before exceptional items, amortisation of acquired intangibles and pension interest) increased by 5.0% to £60.6 million
* Proposed final dividend of 16.3 pence per share represents an increase of 0.3 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources