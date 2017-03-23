BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel appoints Eric Berlizon as CFO
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says Daishin Securities Co., Ltd has sold 7.9 percent stake(396,061 shares) in the co, decreasing its stake in the co down to 20.1 percent from 28 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xxzk0q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was confident that euro zone ministers would agree on a next disbursement of loans to Greece and was hopeful the International Monetary Fund would be on board.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - HSBC plans to expand its investment bank in the US as its presence there is increasingly important for Asian clients, part of bank's attempt to increase revenues by about 5% annually and grab market share.