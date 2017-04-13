April 13 Nikkei

* Daito Trust Construction's group operating profit is likely to rise about 4% to roughly 125 billion yen for current fiscal year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd 's sales are seen climbing 6 percent to 1.58 trillion yen for the current fiscal year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2o9QN93] Further company coverage: