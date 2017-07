July 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Daito Trust Construction's operating profit for April-June quarter likely jumped 20% on the year to about 37 billion yen - Nikkei‍​

* Daito Trust Construction co will likely maintain its forecast for the full year ending march 2018 - Nikkei‍​

* Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd's sales apparently grew 10 percent to almost 380 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2u9bMN2] Further company coverage: