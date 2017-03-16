March 17 Nikkei :

* Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei

* Daiwa House Industry's plan to use AI in its warehouses in Japan as soon as next year could slash manpower by 80 percent - Nikkei

* Daiwa House Industry aims to boost fiscal 2018 operating profit by 19% from fiscal 2015 levels - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/2mzMfIk) Further company coverage: