April 13 Daiwa Securities Group Inc

* Says it will issue U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds worth $1 billion

* Issue price is 100 percent of face value, maturity date on April 19, 2022 and coupon rate 3.129 percent per annum

* The payment date on April 19

* Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iO31Ms

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)