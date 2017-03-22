BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental says Professional Wealth Creation enters loan agreement
* Professional Wealth Creation entered into loan agreement with borrower in principal amount HK$15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Nikkei:
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group Inc's investment fund is expected to total 800 million yuan ($116 million) - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group Inc's unit likely will contribute 26% of the 800 million yuan total - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2mtoV31) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.