July 14 (Reuters) - Dale Capital Group Ltd:

* For three months ended May 31, loss from operations at $91,665 versus loss from operations of $12,219 year ago

* For three months ended May 31, loss from continued operations at $95,442 versus profit from continued operations of $3,768 year ago

* For three months ended May 31, revenue at $83,157 versus $24,625 year ago Link to press release: bit.ly/2upvqrd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)