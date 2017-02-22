BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Dalet SA:
* FY revenue 48.2 million euros ($50.87 million) versus 47.5 million euros year ago, up 2 pct
* Order book on January 1st 2017 stood at €36 million, stable with respect to the previous year
* Expects continued growth in 2017, in particular for the software revenues and professional services activities Source text: bit.ly/2l09xWj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: