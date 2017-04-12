April 12 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it signed LoI to invest in theme park project worth 881.9 million yuan with a real estate partner

* Says it will boost capital of 14 million yuan to a Chun'an-based tourism firm and hold 70 percent stake in it after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yP2gs0

