in 2 days
BRIEF-Dalian Wanda Chairman issues statement on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy
July 20, 2017 / 8:28 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Dalian Wanda Chairman issues statement on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Chairman:

* Dalian Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "once transaction with sunac and r&f properties is completed, wanda commercial will have nearly rmb200 billion in loans plus bond"

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "deal with sunac and r&f will bring forth a significant reduction in our liabilities and extensive recovery of cash"

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "we have decided to pay off most of our bank loans" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

