UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 210 percent to 260 percent, or to be 27.8 million yuan to 33.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.3 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is contribution from controlling subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z0kPWO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources