April 28Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.30 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividend and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PHYD1q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)