BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 127.8 percent to 177.3 percent, or to be 460 million yuan to 560 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (202.0 million yuan)
* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged companies is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CZWI6R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group