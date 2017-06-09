BRIEF-Sachem Head Capital cuts stake in Autodesk to 3.0 pct from 5.8 pct
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
June 9 Intelsat SA:
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v clio with phaethon
* Tapimmune inc. Enters into definitive agreements to raise $6.82 million in a private placement from accredited investors and from the exercise of warrants by existing institutional investors