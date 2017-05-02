May 2 Damansara Realty Bhd:

* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project

* Total value of the contract is 372.8 million RGT

* HTSSB and ASB are desirous to accept the proposed project by triplc medical & enter into an JVA to jointly carry out the work

* As a project management consultant, HTSSB will receive a consultation fee of 2.79 million RGT from the total contract value