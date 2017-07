July 5 Damansara Realty Bhd :

* Awarded contract from Petronas unit PRPC Utilities And Facilities Sdn

* Contract for 26.21 million rgt which can be extended to include additional services worth 9.77 million rgt

* Contract awarded to consortium comprising DBhd’s unit TMR Urusharta (M) Sdn , ACME Security Sdn and AHS Security Sdn Source text : (bit.ly/2uokxTm) Further company coverage: