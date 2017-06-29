BRIEF-Bluefocus Communication's unit unloads shares of uk company huntsworth plc worth 9.77 million pounds
* Says its unit unloads shares of UK company Huntsworth Plc worth 9.77 million pounds ($12.69 million)
June 29 DAMF INWESTYCJE SA
* SAYS DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 10.5 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUE OF SERIES F SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GIC, the Singaporean sovereign fund, is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about £1 billion - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2u5DIkP
BERLIN - Germany's parliament votes by a wide margin to legalise same-sex marriage, a historic move hailed by the gay community but opposed by the Catholic church, some conservatives, and Chancellor Angela Merkel hersef. (GERMANY-GAY MARRIAGE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Andrea Shalal and Paul Carrel, 560 words)