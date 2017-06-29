WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

BERLIN - Germany's parliament votes by a wide margin to legalise same-sex marriage, a historic move hailed by the gay community but opposed by the Catholic church, some conservatives, and Chancellor Angela Merkel hersef. (GERMANY-GAY MARRIAGE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Andrea Shalal and Paul Carrel, 560 words)