BRIEF-Shortcut Media gets orders with total value of SEK 2 million
GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION
March 6 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* AVT signed a definitive agreement with Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and Pelican Merger Sub Ltd. as a consequence of which AVT will be acquired by Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. has agreed to pay 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) in cash for each ordinary share of AVT
* Shareholders of AVT will receive 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) per ordinary share
Shareholders of AVT will receive 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) per ordinary share

It is intended to effect delisting of AVT shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange following closing of transaction
