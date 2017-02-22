BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 22 Danaher Corp
* Danaher Corp says on February 21, 2017, board of directors increased size of Danaher's board from eleven to twelve members - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2lnFifr) Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017