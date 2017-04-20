April 20 Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:

* Expects dairy division sales to be low-single negative in q2, eyes flattish performance for the year- cfo

* Danone expects early life nutrition sales to grow low to mid-single digit in q2, eyes 2017 performance slightly below that of 2016 - cfo

* Danone cfo says group agenda for 2020 has not changed but group will discuss it more in detail at investor seminar in evian next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)