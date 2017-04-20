UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:
* Expects dairy division sales to be low-single negative in q2, eyes flattish performance for the year- cfo
* Danone expects early life nutrition sales to grow low to mid-single digit in q2, eyes 2017 performance slightly below that of 2016 - cfo
* Danone cfo says group agenda for 2020 has not changed but group will discuss it more in detail at investor seminar in evian next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources