April 6 Danone:

* U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order on April 5 which will allow for the completion of the company's acquisition of WhiteWave

* Danone and WhiteWave expect the transaction to close within 5 business days as from the date of the court's order of April 5

* Danone had earlier won U.S. antitrust approval for its $10.4 billion WhiteWave takeover

* In July 2016, France's Danone first announced its WhiteWave acquisition, in a deal which Danone said would double the size of its U.S. business. The deal also marked Danone's largest acquisition since 2007.

