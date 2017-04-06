April 6 Danone:
* U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an
order on April 5 which will allow for the completion of the
company's acquisition of WhiteWave
* Danone and WhiteWave expect the transaction to close
within 5 business days as from the date of the court's order of
April 5
* Danone had earlier won U.S. antitrust approval for its
$10.4 billion WhiteWave takeover
* In July 2016, France's Danone first announced its
WhiteWave acquisition, in a deal which Danone said would double
the size of its U.S. business. The deal also marked Danone's
largest acquisition since 2007.
