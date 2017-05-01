BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
May 1 Dar Al Dawa Development and Investment Co
* Q1 loss attributable to shareholders 2 million dinars versus loss of 325,831 dinars year ago
* Q1 net sales 11.2 million dinars versus 12.7 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qo247x) Further company coverage:
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
* Aldeyra Therapeutics-expects to report results from phase 2a trial of topical ocular ADX-102 late in Q3, 2017, not early in Q3 as stated in conf call Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbbkk) Further company coverage: