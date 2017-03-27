March 27 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Darden Restaurants agrees to acquire Cheddar's Scratch
Kitchen for $780 million; adds a casual dining value leader to
Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands
* Darden Restaurants Inc - expects between $20 and $25
million of annualized pre-tax run rate synergies from deal by
fiscal 2019.
* Darden Restaurants Inc says Darden will also pay $10
million for certain Cheddar's transaction-related tax attributes
* Darden Restaurants Inc - Ian Baines, ceo of cheddar's,
will remain president of Cheddar's and report to Gene Lee,
Darden president and ceo
* Darden Restaurants - deal expected to be accretive to co's
diluted net earnings per share in FY 2018 by about 12 cents,
excluding any acquisition and integration-related expenses
* Darden Restaurants Inc - agreed to acquire Cheddar's
Scratch Kitchen in an all-cash transaction from its stockholders
