BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Dasan Networks Inc :
* Says it receives patent about button based network policy setting up system
* Says patent number is 10-2015-0137112
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions