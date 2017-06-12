BRIEF-IntelliEPI says 2016 dividend record date is Aug. 6
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 6
June 12 Dassault Systemes:
* Definitive agreement to acquire AITAC BV, a Dutch company specialized in marine and offshore engineering software
* Dassault Systemes says AITAC’s marine & offshore experts reinforce support for customer deployment projects
ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 Facebook said it would not disclose information about political campaign advertising or related data such as how many users click on ads and if advertising messages are consistent across demographics, despite arguments from political scientists who want the data for research.