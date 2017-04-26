April 26 Dassault Systemes SE:
* Q1 non-IFRS total revenue EUR 765.7 million ($837.8
million)versus EUR 693.5 million year ago
* Q1 non-IFRS net operating income EUR 200.7 million
versus EUR 181.7 million year ago
* Q1 non-IFRS net income attributable to shareholders EUR
135.7 million versus EUR 131.1 million year ago
* Board of directors proposes 13 pct increase in annual
dividend for the 2016 fiscal year (EUR 0.53/share)
* 2017 non-IFRS financial objectives reaffirmed and upgraded
for currency
* For 2017, reconfirms and upgrades financial objectives for
the full amount of the currency upside during Q1 leading to a
target revenue growth of about 6-7 pct in constant currencies
* For 2017 targets EUR 3.290-3.315 billion in total revenue
and a non-IFRS operating margin of about 31.5 pct and non-IFRS
EPS growth of about 7-9 pct
