May 16 Data Communications Management

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES RIGHTS OFFERING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $9.3 MILLION

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COMPANY IS OFFERING A TOTAL OF 13.26 MILLION RIGHTS

* EVERY 2 RIGHTS HELD WILL ENTITLE ELIGIBLE HOLDER OF RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1 COMMON SHARE AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $1.40

* RIGHTS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. ON JUNE 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: