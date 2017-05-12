BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Data Communications Management-
* Data Communications Management Corp announces first quarter financial results for 2017
* Qtrly revenues of $70.1 million compared with $74.6 million in prior year, a decrease of 6.0% year over year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.17
* Data Communications Management- currently exploring various financing options that will facilitate new acquisitions, fund future working capital needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits