BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
May 1 Data Horizon Co Ltd :
* Says it completes acquisition of shares of DPP Health Partners Co Ltd from RCC Broadcasting Co Ltd, and raises voting power in DPP Health Partners to 95.7 percent from 42.6 percent, on May 1
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
* Aldeyra Therapeutics-expects to report results from phase 2a trial of topical ocular ADX-102 late in Q3, 2017, not early in Q3 as stated in conf call Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbbkk) Further company coverage: