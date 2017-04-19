April 19 Data Horizon Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 2,500 shares of DPP HEALTH PARTNERS CO.,LTD from RCC BROADCASTING CO.,LTD

* Says it will raise voting power in DPP HEALTH PARTNERS CO.,LTD to 95.7 percent (4,500 shares) from 42.6 percent (2,000 shares)

* Says transaction effective May 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RICnkL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)