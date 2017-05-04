May 4 Data I/O Corp:

* Data I/O reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $7.2 million versus $4.6 million

* Data I/O Corp - backlog of $4.9 million at end of quarter, up from $3.2 million at December 31, 2016

* Data I/O Corp - cash and securities of $10.5 million at end of quarter

* Data I/O Corp - on track for saving $1 million in cost of goods sold and non-headcount expenses from 2014 baseline by end of 2017