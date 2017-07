July 5 DATA RESPONS ASA

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: STRATEGIC CONTRACT IN SWEDEN

* ‍EXPECTED YEARLY CONTRACT VOLUME IS SEK 60 MILLION.​

* DATA RESPONS HAS RENEWED A FRAME AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE INDUSTRIAL GROUP IN SWEDEN FOR DELIVERY OF SW SPECIALIST SERVICES AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

* DURATION OF FRAME AGREEMENT IS 2 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)