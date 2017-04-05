BRIEF-Taiji Computer says dividend payment date on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
April 5 DATAGROUP SE:
* Decides on capital increase of up to 10 percent
* Decided to raise company's share capital by up to 10 percent against cash contributions, utilising authorised capital II 2013
* Proceeds from capital increase are planned to strengthen DATAGROUP SE's equity
* Share capital be increased by issuing a total of 759,000 new no-par value bearer shares of 7,590,000 euros by nominally up to 759,000.00 euors to up to 8,349,000.00 euros ($8.90 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.