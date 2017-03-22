BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore names Albino Majore Chief Executive Officer
SAYS APPOINTED FRANCESCO GIANNI AS CHAIRMAN AND ALBINO MAJORE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY
March 22 Datagroup SE
* Management increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017
Increases its full-year guidance with revenues of between 210 mln euros and 220 mln euros (so far: over 200 mln euros) and EBITDA of between 21.5 mln euros and 22.5 mln euros (so far: over 20 mln euros) being expected for FY 2016/2017
WARSAW, June 16 An investment fund owned by Poland's state-run insurer PZU has asked chemical company Ciech, controlled by the billionaire Kulczyk family, to spend almost all of its 2016 profit on a dividend, Ciech said in a statement on Friday.
* CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: POSSIBLE SALE OF SPORT1 GMBH AND SPORT1 MEDIA GMBH; ONGOING STRUCTURED BIDDING PROCESS WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL BUYERS