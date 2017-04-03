PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 DATAGROUP SE:
* Signs purchase contract for HanseCom Gesellschaft fuer Informationstechnologie mbH
* Cloud and outsourcing service provider pays an amount in lower single-digit millions to sellers
* HanseCom has some 70 employees and generates annual revenue of about 16 million euros ($17.05 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.