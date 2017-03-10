UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 10 Datalogic SpA:
* FY sales revenues 576.5 million euros ($610.51 million) versus 535.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 45.8 million euros versus 40.5 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.30 per share, an increase of 20.0 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.