BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-electric wins China Unicom' bids to provide cables
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables
June 8 Datapulse Technology Ltd
* For 3q FY2017, group registered a 34.2% drop in revenue as compared to 3Q FY2016 from $3.6 million to $2.3 million
* Group's net loss decreased by 3.4% from $1.25 million in 3Q FY2016 to $1.21 million in 3Q FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.653531 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.