June 8 Datapulse Technology Ltd

* For 3q FY2017, group registered a 34.2% drop in revenue as compared to 3Q FY2016 from $3.6 million to $2.3 million

* Group's net loss decreased by 3.4% from $1.25 million in 3Q FY2016 to $1.21 million in 3Q FY2017